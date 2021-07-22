Gov. Lee to speak before Forrest bust removal vote and for first time since Fiscus firing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to speak before today's expected vote on whether to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from the Tennessee Capitol. This also marks the governor's first media availability since the state's top vaccine official was fired last week.

Lee is expected to speak at 9:15 a.m. Watch live below:

The State Building Commission will vote on whether to move the Forrest bust from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum at 11 a.m. The commission has six members. Gov. Bill Lee will make the call if there's a tie.

If removed, it would be sent to the state museum, but the governor's office says plans to move the bust have not been finalized.

A spokesperson for the museum says they're taking steps already to accept the statue.

