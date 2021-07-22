Nathan Bedford Forrest bust could be removed from Capitol today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust could be removed from the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday.

The decision now falls in the hands of the State Building Commission, which has six members. Gov. Bill Lee will make the call if there's a tie.

The commission will meet at 11 a.m. If members vote to remove the bust, it could be taken out of the Capitol today.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that it will likely be a 4-2 vote in favor of moving the bust to the Tennessee State Museum. The two “no” votes are from Lt. Governor Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Both have voiced their opposition of removing the bust and instead adding context to the statue.

Nathan Bedford Forrest is a controversial figure and has been the at the center of several protests throughout the years. Forrest was the first grand wizard of the KKK and a confederate general with a brutal reputation for killing Black soldiers after they had surrendered.

Still, through the years, state leaders kept the bust in place in the halls of the Capitol. But over the last year, support has shifted to removing the bust.

If removed, it would be sent to the state museum, but the governor's office says plans to move the bust have not been finalized.

A spokesperson for the museum says they're taking steps already to accept the statue.