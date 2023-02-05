Governor Bill Lee to give 2023 State of the State address Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee will give the annual State of the State address Monday at 6:00 p.m. from the House of Chamber at the Capitol.

Lee said in a preview of his speech that he will talk about his proposed budget and priorities for the year which would be to continue the state's economic growth. He said he believes the state's best days are still ahead, and, with the General Assembly, they will work to continue to make life better for all Tennesseans.

The governor is expected to elaborate more on what he mentioned were his priorities during his inaugural speech last month, which included a better transportation strategy to handle the state's growth and a better energy strategy to enhance efforts to preserve natural resources.

Democrats are expected to respond to Lee's address. On Lee’s Inauguration Day, Democratic leaders called out the governor for rejecting federal aid for HIV prevention and said more needed to be done to fix the Department of Children Services.

You can stream the address on our website Monday night and on NewsChannel 5+ and NewsChannel 5 will have coverage on what the governor says.