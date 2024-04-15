Governor's voucher expansion is on life support, according to multiple Republican sources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to several legislative sources, the Governor's effort to expand school vouchers to all Tennessee counties is on life support for this legislative session.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, insisted they're still working, but the clock is running out. Leaders in both chambers have indicated they'd like to leave by sometime next week.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, who adamantly opposes the legislation, said he's not celebrating yet. "By most accounts, Governor Bill Lee’s voucher scam appears to be gasping for air, but we Democrats, our allies, and fellow public school advocates and families will not let down our guard or claim victory until this body adjourns sine die," he said in a statement.

Closed door meetings

The news comes after top House and Senate Republican leaders met with Gov. Bill Lee Monday to discuss a path forward. NewsChannel 5 was the only news outlet present to see Senate leadership walk into the Governor's office. But shortly after entering the office, Senate leadership walked back out, followed shortly by Governor Bill Lee himself.

NewsChannel 5 asked Lee if he could give an update on voucher talks, but he replied he had to "head down."

It turns out, the Governor moved the meeting to a conference room in the basement of the Capitol. NewsChannel 5's presence may have been to blame for the venue change.

Reporter Chris Davis and Photojournalist Toney Cook were told by Governor Lee's press secretary that they could not remain outside the basement-level conference room because of a Capitol rule that prevents recording on that floor. That being said, Governor Lee has held a media availability on that floor before, including one earlier this legislative session.

Sticking Points

While Republican lawmakers declined to talk on camera Monday about the fate of the school choice bill, last week, chamber leaders made it clear that their ideas for the proposal differed greatly. "We’re making sure we’re not going to go back on testing and accountability," Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, told reporters.

"If you talk to any parent, any student, any teacher, we over-test. And that’s at the detriment of instruction time in the classroom, so we’re adamant about testing," said Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville.

The Senate version of the voucher bill also pushed for open enrollment for public schools. Essentially, students could cross school zones and county lines to attend the school of their choice. "We’re trying to hammer out public to public. It’s a huge issue for our caucus," said Sexton last Thursday.

"We tend to like the Senate version the best," said Lt. Gov. McNally.