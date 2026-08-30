Grand Ole Opry, artists pay special tribute to Dolly Parton during Saturday night show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a packed night at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night, as fans bid farewell to Dolly Parton.

The venue hosted a tribute show for Dolly, featuring Carly Pearce, Kathy Mattea, and several other artists.

They sang her songs to a packed house, the same stage where she marked the start, middle and end of her career, touching many lives along the way.

“It’s an incredible thing to do with women, strong women that mean so much to me, and it’s just incredible to be a part of history," said one attendee. "This is a part of history, I’m really happy to have lived when Dolly lived, you know?"

When asked what she would want to tell Dolly, 9-year-old Lola said, "I love you. You're the best, and thank you."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.