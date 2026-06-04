Granddaughter moves wedding to hospital so ill grandmother could attend

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an unconventional thing to have a wedding inside a hospital, but the things you do for family are worth it.

Earlier this year, the lobby at TriStar Horizon Medical Center was transformed into Caroline and Wesley Hudson's first wedding venue.

Caroline's grandmother, Nancy Chambers, better known as Missy, fell ill and was admitted to the hospital in April.

They didn't know if she would make it to the wedding weeks later, so the couple brought the event to her.

"We knew she was very sick, and we got to the point where I looked at my fiance at the time Wesley [and] said, 'I don't want to risk her potentially not being there if she gets...' because we knew if she got worse than what she was, it was not gonna look good," explained Caroline.

"When you have this one for a granddaughter, you learn to go with the flow!" laughed Missy.

Thankfully, Missy got a procedure and her health improved. In fact, she was also able to go to the second, originally scheduled wedding in May.

"I didn't want to have any regrets. It was better to have two weddings then to have one and regret something from it," said Caroline, looking at her grandmother.

"I'm humbled," said Missy. "I try to be."

It's a true testament to family values — for a grandmother and granddaughter that always make time for one another.

"Like, yes, she's my grandma, but she's also one of my closest friends too," smiled Caroline.

She added that she and her husband will soon be moving in to Missy's home to take care of her.

The family also wanted to make a point that they were extremely appreciative of all the hospital staff at TriStar Horizon who made their wedding night a reality.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.