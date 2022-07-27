Grocery store sales tax holiday begins Aug. 1 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least 93% of households said the spike in the cost of living has impacted their grocery shopping. After all, when inflation is this high, the difference between something you want and can afford can completely change your shopping cart.

"It’s a little higher than it usually be, but it’s still a good brand," said Damon Lewis to his daughter, while shopping at Compton's Foodland.

Lewis said they've definitely cut down their shopping list.

"Some essential things — milk, eggs, cheese, bread — just do those first and some of the extra stuff, see if it’s in your budget," said Lewis.

But that could all change, at least temporarily in Tennessee. For the month of August, Tennessee is waiving all sales taxes on food purchases at the grocery store.

"Most everything that is basically edible — so anything that’s in our produce department, meat department, grocery department, frozen foods items, dairy items, things of that nature," said John Carpenter, Store Manager at Compton's Foodland.

Of course, there are some exceptions.

"We do sell wine and beer here, that would not be included. Cigarettes would not be included," said Carpenter.

If your grocery bill is typically $200, that would save you about $20. "It will save them a ton of money," said Carpenter. "If there’s a month you want to stockpile, this would be the month to do it."

Carpenter says they're bringing in extra trucks, preparing for the rush.

"This is the calm before the storm. We are estimating a significant uptick in our business," he said.

That's obviously good news for the store, and even better for Damon's shopping cart.

"With inflation, any way you can save, guarantee that’s a win," said Lewis.

For more details on how the Grocery Store sales tax holiday works, click here.

This weekend is also the Back to School sales tax holiday weekend. For a rundown of the items that qualify for those savings, click here.