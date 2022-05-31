Groundbreaking set for first permanent supportive housing center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville city leaders are set to break ground on a major project to fight homelessness. It will be the city's first permanent supportive housing center.

The center will have five floors and 90 units total with a variety of amenities like accommodations for an onsite clinic, office space for case workers, laundry rooms on each floor, green space with views of the river and more.

The groundbreaking is set for 10 a.m. at 600 Second Ave N.

Tuesday's groundbreaking is coming on the heels of a report that calls Nashville's approach to homelessness outdated.