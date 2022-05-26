Report calls Nashville's approach to homelessness 'outdated'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is promising major changes in the way Nashville fights homelessness.

It follows the release of a report that criticizes Metro's current approach and calls it "outdated."

City leaders asked for the report late last year as concern grew about homelessness in Nashville.

The report, which is titled "Nashville Performance Study of Homelessness and Affordable Housing," found Nashville has high barriers to housing.

It makes several recommendations including that Nashville creates a stand-alone department called the Office of Homeless Services.

NewsChannel 5 spoke exclusively with Mayor Cooper about the report and his plans going forward.

"The report calls out Nashville, as it should, that we have not been that effective on our chronic homeless population," Mayor Cooper said.

The chronic homeless population represents people who have been without housing for extended periods of time.

The report found people are staying homeless longer and the number of people living outside, in unsafe conditions, has doubled since 2013.

"We do not have the same level of problem that other cities do, particularly on the West Coast. But is it a problem? Absolutely. Has it gone unaddressed for too long? Absolutely." Mayor Cooper said.

In addition to creating the stand-alone city department called the Office of Homeless Services, the report recommends that Nashville adopt a "housing first model." It is an approach that puts those with the most severe mental and physical needs at the top of the list for housing.

The report said Nashville's current system is outdated because it is essentially given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, and it penalizes those chronically homeless, which keeps them on the streets longer. The report also found Nashville often has high barriers to housing such as sobriety and unemployment. In addition, it recommends a major reorganization of the city's Homeless Planning Council - saying it is too big and needs restructuring.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates asked the mayor, "will you implement everything this report recommends?"

"We will try to implement everything in the report. Certainly, the big things. We want a full-time director. We want a professional staff and we want the $50 million budget," Mayor Cooper said.

The money for the new department would come from the federal government.

When asked why he's focused on this issue now, Mayor Cooper blamed COVID for slowing down the city's response to this long-time problem. He also said the city is now on a strong enough financial footing to tackle this problem.

