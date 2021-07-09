Grounded riverboat might be stuck longer than expected; passengers to disembark Friday

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — American Cruise Lines says the passengers of a grounded riverboat on a Kentucky lake will disembark Friday morning and head to Nashville to continue the rest of their trip.

It’s not known exactly when they would disembark, but officials said they realized Thursday night that the ship maybe stuck a lot longer than they expected.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Riverboat was en route from Memphis to Nashville when it got stuck on a sandbar

The U.S. Coast Guard was called out on Thursday

No injuries, damage reported so far

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the grounding happened at 1 p.m. Wednesday, when the boat got stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley, which spans across Livingston, Lyon and Trigg Counties. The American Jazz riverboat is carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

WTVF A map of the American Jazz riverboat's journey

Lt. John Nolan, with the Marine Safety Unit out of Paducah, told NewsChannel 5 that a plan is in place to evacuate passengers and crew if the boat is not dislodged soon.

According to the American Cruise Lines website, the ship has been in operation since March of 2021.

Jennifer Holder The American Jazz Cruise ship was en route to Nashville when it got stuck on a sandbar on Lake Barkley.

There were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

