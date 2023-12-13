Group of therapists offering free group and individual sessions after Clarksville tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Of course, recovering from tornado damage isn't just about the physical damage. It can also do a lot to harm your mental health. "We’re looking at a complete upheaval of some people’s lives, even if we didn’t completely lose their homes," Roxanne Hallisey, a pre-licensed therapist with Hampton House Counseling said.

She says, for anyone impacted by the recent storms, it's okay to not be okay right now. "Feel your feelings, whatever you’re feeling in this moment is really valid," Hallisey said. "If you’re feeling buttoned up, if you’re feeling called to action, if you‘re feeling really sad if you’re feeling scared -- those are all really normal feelings. All of them are okay and allowed."

That's why, since the storm hit, she and a group of other trained therapists have been pushing to get into some of the relief shelters in Clarksville to provide support. "We started reaching out, and it was a lot of I don’t know who you go to, I’m not sure, there’s not a need for it," said Hallisey, who has lived in Clarksville for the last decade.

So the group's goal now is to set up easy ways to receive mental health therapy in Clarksville. "Kenwood Baptist Church and the yoga center at Sanctuary on Main is offering up space, and in the coming days we’ll have support groups," she said. "We’re also going to have drop-in therapy hours, so if you just need to talk through what happened to you or a loved one, you can come and do that, and it will all be free of charge."

Details are still being finalized, but once they are, they'll be published on Sanctuary on Main'sFacebook andInstagram accounts. Kenwood Baptist Church's Facebookand Instagramwill also post the announcement. Hampton House Counseling's Instagramwill also have a list of other practices in the community who are offering sessions as well. Anyone impacted is invited to attend. "It doesn’t need to be a large overwhelming emotion. It can be really quiet," Hallisey said.

Because Roxanne firmly believes no one should have to weather this storm by themselves. "It’s going to take grieving some of the things we’ve lost and people need support through that," she said.