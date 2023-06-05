Watch Now
Group suing for release of Covenant documents calls for hearings to be held off

WTVF / Sky 5
The Covenant School experienced a mass shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 05, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The group suing for access to The Covenant School shooter's writings has appealed the court's most recent order allowing The Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church and families to intervene in the discussion over the release of the documents.

While these individuals will not be responsible for the final decision, their opinion will be allowed in the legal discussion over the matter.

The group filing suit, which includes Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean newspaper, and state Sen. Todd Gardenhire are asking for a motion to stay the hearing.

This means they are asking for all future hearings in regards to the documents be delayed while their appeal is active.

