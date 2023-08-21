Groups begin gathering outside Tennessee capitol ahead of special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People are beginning to gather around the Capitol for Monday's special session.

During a morning prayer vigil for Macy Fluharty, the Proud Boys were seen at the top of steps waving a banner.

WTVF Deputies bowing their heads during vigil

While the Special Session was called largely in response to the deadly shooting at The Covenant School, direct gun control is not part of the parameters for the special session. The session can touch on topics of juvenile justice and mental health order of protection (also sometimes known as 'red flag laws'). It will also address law enforcement's access to information for those who are committed to mental health treatment.

Groups of both sides are expected outside the Capitol throughout the week. The Special Session is expected to wrap up before the end of the week.

Governor Bill Lee's special session on public safety begins at the State Capitol on Monday, August 21. This special session includes only the topics set by the governor. State leaders will talk about 18 topics that are on an official proclamation from Governor Lee ranging from mental health to juvenile justice. The special session begins at 4 p.m. and you can join us for a special edition of NewsChannel 5 at 6 as Carrie Sharp and Phil Williams are live from the Capitol.