Guy Fieri comes to Nashville Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Guy Fieri is making a stop in Nashville on Wednesday to visit his chicken restaurant, Chicken Guy!.

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star is taking a break from filming and will be visiting from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chicken Guy! Nashville is located at 139 2nd Avenue N.

The restaurant also has locations in Florida and first launched in Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Chicken Guy! Nashville recently received a visit from Mario Lopez as well, as a thank you to local first responders for their service.