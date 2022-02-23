Gym member's car, purse stolen from the Antioch Planet Fitness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday was supposed to be a pretty routine workout for a member of Planet Fitness. But her trip to the gym has been exhausting for all the wrong reasons. "I set my keys down into the locker room along with my jacket, so my jacket was over my keys," said the gym member. "I parked right up front and it was just gone."

Someone evidently got into her locker, which she admits was left unlocked, swiped her keys and then her car. The Tennessee State University grad student has asked us not to use her name or show her face. "I don’t care about my car, it’s more so that somebody would do that to me. I would never do that to anyone. The fact you can do that to people is crazy," she said.

If having her car stolen wasn't bad enough, inside her Nissan Sentra was her purse containing identifiable information including her driver's license, credit card, debit card, student ID and even her social security card. "Now I have to like pick up and start over and obtain everything again," she told NewsChannel 5.

Evidently, she isn't the only victim, according to what the gym manager told her mother. "It happened seven times within this month alone? I mean that’s infuriating. They should have put something out to the public and their customers to let them know this was happening," said the victim's mother.

Metro Nashville Police tell NewsChannel 5 they have a record of two stolen cars from the Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Pike: this case and another on Super Bowl Sunday.

NewsChannel 5 asked Planet Fitness about the number of incidents, but they just sent us a statement:

“The local franchise owner is working closely with police in their investigation of the recent thefts outside of our Murfreesboro location. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for our members and employees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional inquiries to the authorities.” Planet Fitness Spokesperson

"This was a preventable situation on their behalf. Like you should want to protect your customers," said the victim. "If they really cared about their customers they would warn the next people and they would get security or send out emails and tell their customers and keep them updated.

So far, Metro Police hasn't figured out who is behind the car thefts.

