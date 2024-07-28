Harpeth Hall holds Olympic viewing party to cheer on alumni Gretchen Walsh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gretchen and Alex Walsh, sisters competing in the Olympic Games in Paris, have a special fan base back at home.

Hundreds gathered at Harpeth Hall to cheer on Gretchen in her 100-meter butterfly final, the category she currently holds the world record for.

While she narrowly missed the gold Sunday, she still set a new Olympic record the day prior and has a lot of support from her former school.

Lily Owen, a swimmer going into her senior year at Harpeth, says watching the Walsh's at this level is inspiring.

"I have some pretty early memories of at least swimming in the same vicinity as them, at least, so it's cool to see how much they've progressed," said Bowen.

The head of school and Gretchen's former advisor, Jess Hill, says it's a message to all the current students, that they, too, can dream big.

"These girls, I think, will remember this forever," said Hill. "I think the girls who were in school with them when they were in school...looked up to them for years, and now this younger generation will be able to as well."

Alex Walsh will compete in the 200-meter individual medley next Friday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.