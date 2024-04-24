Hartsville Trousdale County animal shelter sees a rise in puppy dumping

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a growing problem in Trousdale County, litters of puppies abandoned and dumped on the side of the road and under the law it's considered animal cruelty.

The local animal shelter there is trying to help as much as they can, but it's tough with limited resources. They recently just took in 3 puppies who were dumped along Carter Branch Road. They've been nicknamed "The Bridge Buddies."

Rebecca Troutt, the county’s animal shelter director says the dumping of puppies continues to be a growing problem.

“I’ve had puppies brought to me in a box that have the word "free" written on it, with dogs left inside," Troutt said.

Troutt said the uptick is concerning.

"I think the thought is I can’t take care of them, this animal can take care of themselves. In reality, this is a domestic animal and that’s not what they’re designed to do," Troutt explained.

The influx of animals puts a strain on the shelter.

"In these communities we have little resources. The surrounding communities they had little to no resources," Troutt said.

She says it difficult to take care of the pups, but also the adult dogs too. Troutt wants people to stop dumping animals.

It can be tough to house them all, but she’d rather people bring them to the to the shelter so they can have a fighting chance.

"We’re here to help in whatever capacity," Troutt said.

"The Bridge Buddies" recently brought into the shelter are up for adoption. We're told they look to be lab mixes. The county does offer community members a low cost option to have their pets spayed and neutered to help with pet overpopulation.

To learn more about adoptions and how to support the shelter, visit their website.

