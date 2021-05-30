HatWRKS apologizes for instagram post; Brands start dropping products from hatWRKS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More fallout from a Nashville hat shop's controversial Instagram post.

Several hat companies are now distancing themselves from Hatwrks after the owner posted that the store was selling a patch shaped like the Jewish Star of David that said "not vaccinated."

Companies include Tula Hats, Stetson, Kangol Headwear, and Goorin Brothers

It's so disgusting," said Rabbi Saul Strosberg, Congregation Sherith Israel, "it's a shame that people would think that way and manufacture or buy these inexcusable symbol."

Many took to social media to condemn the patches.

On Saturday, protesters gathered at the store with signs saying things like "No Nazi's in Nashville."

It recognizes how many Jews were forced to wear similar badges by Nazis during World War II.

The owner of Hatworks in Nashville did issue an apology.

She said in part: "in no way intended to trivialize the Star of David or disrespect what happened to millions of people. That is not who I am, and what I stand for...."

She also posted saying this: "it has 100 percent been fighting the totalitarian march and power grab we are seeing play out across the globe."

Eric Stillman, CEO of the Jewish Federation & Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, says the posts are not enough and education is key.

"Unfortunately the owner of the store has clearly not learn lesson of holocaust because if they did know they know its so inappropriate to use that imagery for any purpose whatsoever and want them to sit down with survivors to learn about the lessons need to be taught," Stillman said.

