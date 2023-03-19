HBCU alumni help empower young entrepreneurs during the Shop Black Fest HBCU Edition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs was the goal at Tennessee State University on Saturday, during the first ever, Shop Black Fest HBCU Edition.

The event was a collaboration between TSU and Shop Black Fest to highlight black-owned small businesses as well as student entrepreneurs.

Around 60 vendors were in attendance selling clothes, jewelry, handmade soaps, and different desserts.

Organizers, Greg and Tee Westbrook, said they wanted to give students the chance to network and learn from different businesses, because they too graduated from an HBCU.

"Ever since we became entrepreneurs, we've been trying to figure out a way to give back to where we came from and so this was an opportunity for us to do just that and bridge the gap between people that are in college and to thinking when we were in college we had no idea we were going to be entrepreneurs. So just being able to provide that opportunity for these business owners and entrepreneurs has been awesome," Greg Westbrook, said.

Shop Black Fest said the goal is to host the next HBCU fest at Howard University.