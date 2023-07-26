He bought a charred mansion for $1.5 million. So how's renovation going?

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The real estate market in middle Tennessee is full of hot buys. But a home listing in Williamson County took things to a new level earlier this year when it went viral. A home ravaged by fire sold "as is" for $1.5 million dollars.

The Franklin home boasts four bedrooms, five acres, 9,000 square feet plus a guest house. But it also came pretty charred — something on full display in its listing on Zillow.

For new homeowners Mike and Linda Thakur — transplants from Texas looking to make a change — it was a perfect new beginning.

“The more we looked at it, the more we felt like it would be really cool to be involved in something that brings something back to life rather than just moving and just buying a home,” said Mike.

Renovation started March 1 and so did the surprises. I followed up with the family on the work they've done so far.

“I think the biggest surprise is how much we’ve spent on dumpsters — and holy moly you throw a whole lot of stuff away!

In the first few weeks, they went through two dumpsters a day throwing away what couldn't be salvaged.

New subfloors are down, a new roof overhead, and a new layout in some areas. But equally surprising in this renovation is what remains.

“Even in this room as we look around at all of these studs — these are original — they’re in great shape. The drywall did a great job of absorbing the smoke.”

The Thakur family is making some aesthetic changes to match their taste, going from an ornate mansion to a more minimalist feel. But like any good southern story its history will still be front and center. The intricate ironwork that lined the grand staircase and graced the indoor balconies will find new life.

“Every single turn here is hand turned — none of this is off the shelf," said Mike. “It’s a little traditional for the style we’re going for because we’re going for modern. It just felt wrong to throw it away.”

With electrical pulled and plumbing in place, this project is picking up pace.

“We’re back on track this week. The brick guys started this week, the spray foam guys are here.”

The goal is to celebrate their first Tennessee Thanksgiving in their new kitchen with a view and journey worth giving thanks.

Mike and his family are documenting the renovation on YouTube.