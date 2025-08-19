'He didn’t even have shoes to go to school:' Families rebuild after Bellevue fire

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families who lost everything in a devastating fire at Slate Apartments are now receiving help from fundraisers and neighbors in Bellevue.

The victims include single mothers with young children, a swim coach, a father and son, and college-bound students who lost all their school supplies.

“I remember the faces of the people I’ve talked to since then who were affected and just the devastation,” District 22 Councilwoman Sheri Weiner said. “One young man had to call a school friend and say, ‘Can I borrow a pair of shoes?’ He did not even have shoes to wear to school or out anywhere.”

This is not the first time these apartments in Weiner’s district have caught fire. Similar incidents occurred in 2000 and again in 2018, when the complex was known as Creekwood Apartments.

“Coincidentally, I had just taken that original Facebook group down from 2018 two weeks ago because I thought we would not need it again, and then this happened,” Weiner said.

To connect families with resources, Weiner has launched a new Facebook group where victims can share what they need. The page also includes links to the families’ GoFundMe accounts.

Bellevue residents are providing financial support through the Bellevue Community Foundation.

The Nashville community has already responded with donations of money, gift cards, furniture, and other essentials.

“Household items, they have lost them all. Clothes, men’s, women’s, all sizes. Children’s clothes, all ages. Toys,” Weiner said.

Investigators have listed the fire as undetermined; it may have started in a wall cavity behind a dryer, possibly due to lint buildup or electrical issues.

The building was not equipped with a sprinkler system, but plans are underway to install sprinklers when it is rebuilt. At the time the apartments were originally constructed, sprinklers were not required under code.

Weiner said she plans to continue supporting these victims throughout their recovery.

“This is a great community, and they look out for each other,” she said. “For now, the focus remains on helping dozens of families rebuild their lives.”

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.