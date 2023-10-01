'He needs some Jesus': Blessing of the Animals draws bearded dragon, dogs and housecats to Franklin church

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of us would move heaven and earth for our animals.

Sunday afternoon, pet owners got a chance to have their animal blessed by a priest!

It's the 28th year St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Franklin hosted the Blessing of the Animals.

While the animals may not remember the annual ceremony, year after year their humans look forward to it.

"When they did the laying on the hands [the dogs] stood still and looked right in their eyes as if they were hearing every work they were saying," said a pet owner.

Laura Turner has put on the program since 1995. She's a well known animal advocate.

"I think many of them teach us unconditional love, and I think it opens up our circle of compassion when we include them in our spiritual journeys," said Turner.

A statute of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, is put out for the occasion. Sunday's service was dedicated to Calvin and Marilyn Lehew, the former owners of The Factory, for gifting the statute and a recent donation of $70,000 for spaying and neutering surgeries at the Williamson County Animal Center.

Animals that couldn't be there and those that have died were recognized too.

A young girl brought her bearded dragon to the service. She said she thought the reptile could benefit from a blessing.

"He needs some Jesus," said AG Armstrong.

Some of the more exotic animals that attended included a parrot, box turtle, toad, duck, turkey and a set of opossums that will be released after they are nursed back to health.