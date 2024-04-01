'He was more than just a great basketball player.' Cam Ward's coach says his attitude and smile left a mark

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A leader on the basketball court and one of the kindest kids at Rossview High School in Clarksville unexpectedly died on Friday.

Cam Ward, 17, collapsed during a pickup game that he was playing with friends. He was healthy. His death on the court truly seems to have been a freak accident.

"His teammates are hurting, but the whole school is hurting because Cam was bigger than just basketball," Coach Johnny Jackson said.

Coach Jackson says Ward — who wore #5 — was an exemplary human being.

"He was nice to the cafeteria worker, the custodian, the last player on our bench, the special needs kids in the building," Jackson said.

Dozens of people went to a candlelight vigil for Cam Ward on Saturday night. Students, faculty, and staff shared happy memories.

When the high school senior dropped to the ground during the pickup game, one teammate called their coach. He rushed to the hospital.

"When he told me... you go into dad mode. You go into taking care of your boys," Jackson said.

Paramedics and doctors at the hospital tried their best to revive Ward, but his heart never started beating again.

Just a few weeks ago, Ward helped get the Rossview Hawks to the Final Four for the first time in school history. During that game, Ward became only the seventh student in school history to score 1,000 points during his career.

"He was just tenacious, intense, passionate. He was a winner... He smiled all the time," Jackson said.

An autopsy will be done to determine Ward's cause of death.

His older brother set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the funeral. As of Monday afternoon, more than 20,000 dollars had been donated to help Ward's family.