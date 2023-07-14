Heading 'Down Under': Local singers to perform at Sydney Opera House

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two local singers are heading to Australia to represent Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.

Aubry Redhair and Elexis Thepthongsay will perform at the Sydney Opera House as a part of the High School Honors Performance Series.

"The High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House builds upon the heritage of the Carnegie Hall Series and challenges accomplished 9th-12th grade musicians at one of the world’s most recognized and revered performance institutions: the Concert Hall at Sydney Opera House. Selected Finalists will spend six days in Sydney, where they will study under master conductors, experience the highlights of “the Harbour City”, and get to know other accomplished musicians from around the world," the website said.

Both were nominated by their choir director, auditioned and made the cut.

"It was a very emotional time for me," Redhair said.

Emotions ran high for both.

"I was tearing up a little bit because I was afraid I wasn't going to get it but I was also a little sure of myself that I did," Thepthongsay said.

The performance series runs from July 31 through August 5.