Heat advisory pushes back last 'Shakespeare in the Park' performances

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shakespeare in the Park...or Shakespeare in the Heat?

The Nashville Shakespeare Festival organizers are pushing back the last 'Shakespeare in the Park' performances to be closer to when the sun sets. An ongoing heat advisory prompted the adjustment.

"It's really...really, really hot," said Susan Hammonds-White, a frequent visitor of the shows. "Like a weighted blanket that's full of coals. It's just very hot!"

While Hammonds-White said the temperatures are the worst they've ever been, the festival's executive director, Isabel Tipton-Krispin, said the team has been through worse.

"We've had rain, hurricane Helene, heat indexes being high..." she started. "So you know, it just runs the gamut, and that's just part of outdoor theater."

The heat is also not dissuading people from showing out. Tipton-Krispin said they're seeing their biggest audiences as of late, reaching close to 9,000 people this year.

The remaining 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' performances in Centennial Park will now be at 7:30 p.m. for the rest of the weekend.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the pre-show concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.