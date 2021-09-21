Heavy rain caused streets to flood throughout Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heavy rain that continued to blanket Middle Tennessee on Monday caused headaches and at least two calls for a rescue.

West Fork Stones River flooded the Stones River Road just off Highway 231 in Rutherford County.

In Murfreesboro, a box truck got stuck rising waters about 100 yards of Elam Road. A boat team was deployed to help rescue the driver, who was still inside the cab. The truck was not hauling anything at the time. Fortunately, the driver was OK.

Spring Hill Police responded to a water rescue near Cleburne Road and Petty Lane where the people inside were able to get out before the car was submerged.

In Bedford County, water released from the Normandy Dam prompted a warning for anyone living in low-lying areas along the Duck River to consider moving to higher ground.

Some of the areas hit hardest with rain was over in Maury County. A section of Harlan Road was reopened on Monday evening after crews had to shut it down with a swelling Carters Creek.

But officials say the flooding in Maury County is bad enough to keep students home tomorrow. Bedford County Schools canceled class for the second day in a row due to flooding.