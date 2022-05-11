Help for those facing eviction continues with $20 million in grants

(WTVF) — More help continues to funnel in for those facing evictions.

As part of the federal Eviction Protection Grant Program, $20 million in new funds will be used to help people get the legal help they need to stay in their homes.

The $20 million is doubling what was originally allocated for the program last year. Tennessee will see $2.4 million of the funding.

The organizations getting the money across the country are all about giving legal support to low-income tenants facing eviction. The money heading to Tennessee is going to West Tennessee Legal Services, Inc. in Jackson. This is the first time any group in Tennessee is included.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development said this program is a part of a bigger approach to helping people rebound from the pandemic.

Last year, more than 100,000 households benefited from eviction prevention services like this.

Seven-hundred-thousand families were also able to get help paying their rent, mortgage or utilities.

According to the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, there are still millions available in COVID rent relief through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency if you need help. Eligible folks can get up to 18 months of rent as long as there is still money.