Help your Neighbors: How to donate to Tennessee and Kentucky tornado relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families are hurting across Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee after deadly tornadoes ravaged communities. NewsChannel 5 wants to help, and that's why we're launching the "Help your Neighbors" campaign.

Through our charitable foundation, Newschannel 5 will match your gift up to $10,000 total. You can give to two different foundations, one for Kentucky and another for Middle Tennessee. Click on the links below to donate to either the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund" or the "Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund"

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund" on Saturday to assist those impacted by deadly tornadoes that moved through Kentucky.

In a Saturday afternoon press conference, Beshear called the storm "the worst, most devastating tornado event in Kentucky history."

Beshear says President Biden has signed a Federal Disaster Declaration for areas hit by the storms.

If you would like to mail in a donation, you can make a check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. In the memo line please note the donation is for the "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund." Send check to Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, fifth Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622.

Additionally, Beshear encouraged people to give blood, and asked people to stay out of hard-hit areas and leave the roads clear for first responders.

Visit the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund website to donate

Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has launched a fund to support nonprofit organizations that are assisting survivors in Middle Tennessee counties affected by the tornado outbreak.

At least nine tornadoes touched down in the region on December 10 and into December 11.

"At The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, we believe that if we CAN help we SHOULD help — and so for the past nearly 30 years, we have provided ways to make giving to disaster response easy for both the donor and the recipients," said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation.

Visit the Community Foundation's website for information on how to donate.

