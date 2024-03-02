Hendersonville community holding on to hope that missing teen with autism returns home safely

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search for Sebastian Rogers — a 15-year-old with autism missing from his Hendersonville home — continues with no sightings in five days.

A dive team from the Franklin Police Department was called in to assist. Experts say individuals with autism are attracted to bodies of water.

The community has felt on edge since Sebastian's disappearance on Monday. Patricia Szymanski, his former eighth-grade teacher at T.W. Hunter Middle School, says their school community is constantly praying for him. She described Sebastian as high-functioning with a great sense of humor.

“He’s extremely high functioning. He has a great sense of humor. He loves to laugh. He’s a jokester. He's super smart. He’s just somebody that you would think is very typical. If you see him walking around, you wouldn’t have any idea he had any kind of deficits at all," Szymanski explained.

This past week, multiple agencies — using scent-trained dogs, horses, and technology — have covered thousands of miles in the search, yet Sebastian remains missing. Andrea Haynes, an office worker at T.W. Hunter, adds Sebastian really enjoys small spaces.

"Like Sebastian came to my classroom because it’s a small classroom. He always would be smiling and always had a great imagination when it came to drawing," Haynes said.

On Friday, there was a small police presence outside the Rogers family home. They were searching the area.

“I have hope in the team. They’re leaving no stone unturned," Szymanski said.

Sebastian's former teachers and community members feel helpless waiting around for answers. On Friday, their student body and community members honored Sebastian by wearing his favorite color: green.

"If there's a pencil it has to be a green one. Also, a folder, the green one. He always picked green so we know it’s his favorite," Szymanski said.

As the community anxiously awaits news, Szymanski expressed hope in the search efforts.

"The community can keep the family in our thoughts," she said. "Keep Sebastian in our prayers. As we’re driving home, look in our backyards. As we’re driving, look to the left and look to the right, 'cause at any minute I know we’re going to find him."

“We love him," Haynes adds.

Residents are urged to review home surveillance footage and report anything unusual. If anyone sees Sebastian or notices anything suspicious, they are encouraged to contact the police immediately.