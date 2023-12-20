Hendersonville Public Works Department nearly done with tornado clean-up

HENDERSONVILLE TENN. (WTVF) — The Hendersonville community is still cleaning up the damage after a tornado came through nearly two weeks ago. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

Public Works crews were some of the first to respond to the damage.

"We’re kind of like first responders. We got to cut all the trees out of the roadways. It’s about the safety first," Hendersonville's Assistant Public Works Director, Trace Buerkett, said.

Buerkett even injured himself a few days before the tornado, but with one arm around the crutch, he was still getting out to assist.

Buerkett thinks a lot of people don’t understand the magnitude of what they’re responsible for, but says the community is always grateful.

“I had a crew just straightening signs the last week because our signs are gone. It is rewarding when you get those thank you's and gratitude from a lot of people," Buerkett said.

Except for several piles of brush and debris, Buerkett said there almost finished with clean-up.

Next week, crews will be back to business as usual.

The Hendersonville Public Works department received a lot of assistance from neighboring cities like Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Lebanon, and more.

Those affected by the storm may qualify for FEMA assistance.