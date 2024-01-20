Hendersonville Rising: a tornado relief benefit concert to help businesses

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been almost two months since the Dec. 9 tornadoes tore through Madison, Clarksville and Hendersonville, and relief efforts are still underway.

To help Hendersonville businesses and parks that were impacted, Hendersonville Hometown Jam and the Hendersonville Chamber are holding a community-wide concert on Jan. 30 at 90 Volunteer Drive, Suite 250 Hendersonville. Advance purchase tickets are $55, and all ticket admissions go to the relief efforts for businesses and parks.

Hendersonville Chamber President and CEO Kathleen Hawkins said 137 Hendersonville businesses were hurt by the tornadoes, and 74 of them were seriously damaged or fully demolished.

"I am very proud to see the Hendersonville Parks Department and The Hendersonville Chamber are working together to assist these businesses and help our parks recover. We are especially thankful for the musicians and volunteers coming together to make this event possible," Hawkins said.

Along with a concert, there will be food and drinks available to purchase and a silent auction. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

"Hendersonville Parks and Hendersonville Hometown Jam is excited to be a part of this event and even more proud to support an important cause like this. We are especially thank you for any donations that are received that can help us get our Parks and Businesses Back in Business,” Hendersonville Parks Director, Andy Gilley, said.

If you want to become an event sponsor or purchase tickets, all the information you need is available on the event website.