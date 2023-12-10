"It really is heartbreaking." Small businesses on Hendersonville's Main St. overwhelmed by tornado damage

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hendersonville's Main Street is mainly a mess.

On Saturday, a forceful tornado barreled through the area. It took with it roofs and walls, and livelihoods, too.

"There's no saving this building," said Teresa Spraggins.

Spraggins works at her son's auto repair business. David Spraggins's Shade Tree's Automotive has been in Hendersonville for more than two decades.

"The structure is gone. The only thing that's holding anything up are these steel trusses, and they're twisted," Teresa Spraggins said.

Incredibly, there were two mechanics in the building when it was hit, and they were not hurt. They hid in a tiny bathroom under some stairs.

Spraggins, who runs the front office and knows her neighbors well, says it hurts to see the heart of Hendersonville like this.

"In this town, everybody knows the next person. We know everyone at Steve's Auto Pro, everyone at Tommy's that got hit. We know someone from everywhere that's gotten hit... it's heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking," Spraggins said.

On top of that, just about every business-owner woke up without power not just at work, but at home too.

Around noon on Saturday, New Shackle Island Road was dotted with power crews. Workers were reattaching power lines and righting down poles, and not wasting any time.

Fortunately no one was killed in this community. There were only minor injuries reported in Hendersonville.

"I would rather lose everything in this town except for a life," Spraggins said.