Her belongings were found in a backpack on Highway 49: Here is what we know on the search for Chase Stafford

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing woman.

Chase Stafford is 25 years old and was last seen on May 10. According to the sheriff's office, her phone and glasses were found in a backpack on Highway 49. They said she was dropped off on Chapmansboro Road in Ashland City.

She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her mother's Facebook said she is 5'3" and 130 pounds. She also shared Chase has a tattoo of a dream catcher with an arrow and feathers that says "wild and free".

If you know anything, call the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office: 615-792-2098.