Here are the risks Nashville faces if tensions keep escalating between state officials and Metro leaders

Tensions between Tennessee state officials and Nashville's city leadership continue to escalate, with disagreements spanning multiple high-profile projects and governance issues. The conflicts highlight a growing divide between state and local authorities that could impact Nashville's development for years to come.

The Boring Company project

Among the contentious issues is the Boring Company's Music City Loop project, which was orchestrated by state officials with what Nashville leaders claim was minimal input from the city. "I think what you have is some people in Metro Government who are more afraid of being primaried, than making the right decision," said House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) during an interview with NewsChannel 5 shortly after the announcement.

"I think that's one of the questions that we've got is: is this a net positive overall?" said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell, referring to the tunnel project last week.

Sexton expressed frustration with the city's apparent reluctance to embrace the project. "I wish the city of Nashville was a more willing participant in it than what it seems like they are," said Sexton.

O'Connell indicated the city was largely left out of the planning process."And then we didn't hear anything for a while and then it accelerated a few weeks ago," said O'Connell.

Battle over the East Bank

Another major point of contention involves development plans for the East Bank and control over whether the Tennessee Performing Arts Center can relocate there. "We continue to have very productive conversations," said O'Connell in July.

However, Sexton questioned the purpose of the East Bank Development Authority if it simply follows Metro's lead. "What's the Authority there for? Just to be a rubber stamp of what the Mayor's office and Metro wants to do?" said Sexton on Inside Politics with Ben Hall.

Sexton indicated on Inside Politics, he's considering legislation that would give more direct power to the East Bank Development Authority.

Reducing Metro Council's size

Perhaps the most significant clash involves the size of Nashville's Metro Council.

The fight dates back to 2023 when the legislature passed a law that would reduce Metro Council's 40 seats by half. Metro officials took the state to court, citing the Home Rule provision in Tennessee's constitution.

"The legislature can't just act and enact a law to affect one particular municipality, unless that municipality agrees," said NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo.

Initially, a Chancery Court sided with Metro and ruled the 2023 law unconstitutional. However, in June, a Tennessee Court of Appeals panel reversed that decision.

The case may now head to the Tennessee Supreme Court, if the court agrees to hear it. "I believe the Supreme Court accepts maybe 10 percent of the applications that request review," said Leonardo.

Leonardo explained that the Tennessee Supreme Court, like its federal counterpart, can select which cases to hear. If they decline, the state law will take effect, and the council will be reduced in size.

"Everyone is in limbo, until the Supreme Court says we'll accept the appeal or we'll review the application and we'll try to make a determination," said Leonardo.

Regardless of the court's decision, Leonardo believes the conflict between state and local authorities will continue.

"There's this tension between Metro Government and State Government," said Leonardo. "The state is powerful and Metro is responsible for bringing the revenue to the state of Tennessee."

Do you have more information on this story? Email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Chris Davis and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Chris and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.