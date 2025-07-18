East Bank power struggle: Tennessee's House Speaker is demanding answers on who's actually in charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A power struggle is unfolding on Nashville's East Bank development.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) blasted Metro on NewsChannel 5's Inside Politics and said he is considering legislation next year that would give decision-making power to the East Bank Authority Board (EBAB), which he sits on.

"We thought we drafted something that said the Authority is in charge," during the last legislative session, State Rep. Sexton said.

During an EBAB meeting in June, State Rep. Sexton asked several pointed questions about who had decision-making power.

Metro officials responded that the East Bank land is owned by Metro, so most final decisions fall to the Mayor and Council - not the East Bank Authority Board.

"What's the Authority there for? Just to be a rubber stamp of what the Mayor's office and Metro wants to do? Or are they an Authority? That's my question. So come next year there could be some changes," Sexton said on Inside Politics. "Why go through the motion of setting up an Authority if they have no Authority?"

The state has provided hundreds of millions of dollars for the relocation of TPAC and the new Titans stadium.

It's clear from all the visible construction that the Titans stadium project is well underway.

Sexton pointed out that progress for TPAC's relocation to the East Bank is seemingly stalled.

"It doesn't look like Metro wants them there," Sexton said.

NewsChannel 5's Ben Hall asked "Do you think the intention is to push TPAC out?"

Sexton responded, "That's what it seems. We've had conversations now for almost two years and every time we have a conversation Metro tells me 'Oh, it's really going well,' only to find out three months later, it's not."

Sexton said he believes Metro is being unreasonable by making TPAC pay for considerable infrastructure costs.

"They are trying to make TPAC pay for a new bridge across the waterway," Sexton said.

"If you don't want TPAC there just tell us, but the clock is running out and that's a huge investment by the state. I think the people in Davidson County and Nashville really want a new TPAC and believe the East Bank would be great. But if you don't want it on that site just tell us, don't delay tactic us," Sexton said.

Sexton said TPAC has already identified a new location.

Metro and TPAC must reach a deal by the end of the year or the prime spot on the East Bank will be used for something else.

During a meeting Friday with media, Mayor O'Connell offered his thoughts on TPAC.

"We continue to have very productive conversations, and I'm optimistic we'll get something done," O'Connell said.

"In Metro Government you have good cop, bad cop going on. I think you have someone who is always playing the good cop, and they know someone is playing the bad cop. And it makes it look like they are not working together when they really are working together," Sexton said during his appearance on Inside Politics.

You can watch the full interview with Speaker Sexton on Inside Politics on NewsChannel 5 Plus which airs Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 9am. It is also available via podcast.

