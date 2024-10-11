NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, October 11th.
Imagine Nashville releases survey of 10,000 Nashvillians
Imagine Nashville released a survey last week detailing four ways growth in the city could be directed. For 14 months Renata Soto has worked as the co-chair of Imagine Nashville to find the parts we want to keep and change about the city we love. Soto believes Nashville brings a sense of belonging.
'Certain developers don't want standards' say groups concerned about failing sewer systems
Tennessee's population is booming.
Developers are building new neighborhoods in rural areas not connected to city sewer systems. In many cases, the developers build sewage treatment facilities for the new neighborhoods.
TSU kicks off homecoming weekend
This weekend is a highly anticipated time of the year in the Music City! TSU's homecoming kicks off today and there are a lot of events happening for students, alumni, and TSU supporters to get them pumped up to face Eastern Illinois University at Nissan Stadium.
Dozens rescued following tornadoes that spawned from Hurricane Milton
At least five people are dead from tornadoes that spawned Wednesday in St. Lucie County, Florida, just as Hurricane Milton was preparing to make landfall in the state.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom