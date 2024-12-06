Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, December 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a look at the top stories to start your day!

Pedestrian death on Interstate 40 now includes Nashville homicide unit, police says

Police have dialed up their efforts into an investigation of a pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 40 this week. They are now including the homicide unit.

Family remembers 18-year-old killed in tragic shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike night club

An 18-year-old girl, enjoying a night out with friends, was tragically shot and killed outside an after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike this past Sunday.

Authorities confirm Sen. Ken Yager arrested for DUI in Georgia

Georgia authorities confirm state Sen. Ken Yager was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash.

