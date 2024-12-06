Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, December 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Here's a look at the top stories to start your day!
Pedestrian death on Interstate 40 now includes Nashville homicide unit, police says
Police have dialed up their efforts into an investigation of a pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 40 this week. They are now including the homicide unit.
Family remembers 18-year-old killed in tragic shooting outside Murfreesboro Pike night club
An 18-year-old girl, enjoying a night out with friends, was tragically shot and killed outside an after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike this past Sunday.
Authorities confirm Sen. Ken Yager arrested for DUI in Georgia
Georgia authorities confirm state Sen. Ken Yager was arrested for driving under the influence after a hit-and-run crash.
Do you have more information about these stories? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
There are still so many families in East Tennessee hurting following the floods from Hurricane Helene in September. That made this year's running of the Santa Train extra special for many families in the northeast part of the state. This special Santa Express has been making an annual run in part of Appalachia for over 80 years.
-Lelan Statom