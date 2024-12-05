Pedestrian death on Interstate 40 now includes Nashville homicide unit, police says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have dialed up their efforts into an investigation of a pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 40 this week. They are now including the homicide unit.

Nashville police said Austin S. David, 22, of Mt. Juliet, died on I-40 East between the Donelson Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike exits. Officers located him at 11:15 a.m. Police said it is unknown when the collision occurred although it may have happened as early as 2 a.m.

Right now, the Metro Nashville Police Department Fatal Crash team and homicide unit are trying to figure out how and why he was on the interstate.

Since the incident, they have found, towed and impounded a vehicle they think is related to the investigation.

"It continues to be analyzed. The lead officer from the Traffic Division, a veteran fatal crash investigator, continues to be an active participant in the ongoing work," spokesperson Don Aaron said.

His mother, Rachel Reed, learned her son was in a car with a friend returning home from Nashville on I-40 and that there was an argument. One way or the other, she said her son was either willingly dropped off or forced from the vehicle there on the shoulder of the interstate in the middle of the night.

It's still not clear how or exactly when he was hit or by whom. There is no TDOT camera video footage because they do not record.

Anyone with information about this deadly crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

