Here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, March 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

27-year MNPD veteran Commander Anthony McClain to be laid to rest this morning

Metro Police, family, and friends will pay their final respects to beloved MNPD Commander Anthony McClain this morning. McClain passed away earlier this month from complications following a heart attack.

Gov. Lee said he wrote for the Super Bowl to come to Nashville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's office confirmed that he has written a letter to the NFL, vying for Nashville to become a stop in the rotation among stadiums for the Super Bowl.

Lee would like to see the biggest game of the year come to Nashville in a new Nissan Stadium in 2029.

How will school vouchers work in Tennessee? We finally have insight

Tennessee State Education Board members voted Thursday on how to roll out the voucher program, where students can receive public tax dollars to attend private schools.

Students for participating families will receive $7,295 to attend a school of their choice. The state is dubbing the program the EFS program, Education Freedom Scholarships, which was the name of the bill.