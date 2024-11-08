NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we head into the morning hours, here's a look at the top stories to start your Friday, November 8.

FBI investigates racist text messages targeting Middle Tennessee, nationwide

Communities across Middle Tennessee are on edge after racist, threatening text messages were sent to several young people.

Parents are questioning how strangers obtained their children's phone numbers and why they're being targeted.

Nashville's closed Global Entry Office leaves travelers scrambling

The Nashville airport continues to expand, with new international flights to Iceland and Ireland scheduled to begin next year.

But certain travelers looking to head out of the country are dealing with a little turbulence.

Covenant School shooter had suicidal ideations linked to schools 5-8 years before shooting

Newly obtained recordings take us into the interview room with the parents of The Covenant School shooter.

This was only hours after the shooting, but it was the first opportunity for Metro Nashville Police Department detectives to understand why Audrey Hale was compelled to commit one of the worst school shootings in state history.

You can find these stories in full and more on our homepage!

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.