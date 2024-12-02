Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Start your week off right catching up on the headlines below!
New Tennessee driver's license requirements incoming for some drivers
Every day, Tennessee’s population grows. But if you're moving here from one of nine different states, you may have to chase after an extra document before they'll hand you a Tennessee driver’s license.
18-year-old girl killed in shooting at after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike
A teenager is dead after a shooting outside of an club in South Nashville. It happened Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.
10,000 luminaries mark the 160th anniversary of a bloody Tennessee battle
November 30th, 2024 marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin. Volunteers helped set up ten thousand luminaries at the historic Carter House and Carnton plantation. They represent the ten thousand casualties during the Civil War-era battle.
Journalism is at its best when we can shine a light on an issue that needs more attention. Once again, Hannah McDonald does this beautifully by highlighting the hardships of teens aging out of the foster care system. I learned something new in her reporting and am inspired by the work I AM NEXT is doing to make a difference. I think you will be too!
-Carrie Sharp