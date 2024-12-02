Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Start your week off right catching up on the headlines below!

New Tennessee driver's license requirements incoming for some drivers

Every day, Tennessee’s population grows. But if you're moving here from one of nine different states, you may have to chase after an extra document before they'll hand you a Tennessee driver’s license.

18-year-old girl killed in shooting at after-hours club on Murfreesboro Pike

A teenager is dead after a shooting outside of an club in South Nashville. It happened Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m.

10,000 luminaries mark the 160th anniversary of a bloody Tennessee battle

November 30th, 2024 marks the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin. Volunteers helped set up ten thousand luminaries at the historic Carter House and Carnton plantation. They represent the ten thousand casualties during the Civil War-era battle.