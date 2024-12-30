Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, December 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!
Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, has died at 100
Jimmy Carter, the peanut farmer who won the presidency in the wake of the Watergate scandal and Vietnam War, endured humbling defeat after one tumultuous term and then redefined life after the White House as a global humanitarian, has died. He was 100 years old.
East Nashville dispensary owner addresses hemp rule injunction
A December decision from courts in Tennessee means some folks in the state's cannabis industry are starting the new year with some uncertainty.
Spend New Year's Eve with us as we ring in 2025!
It's that time of year! Get ready to ring in the new year with us for a night you'll never forget!
What makes life worth living? A Vanderbilt professor tasked his students with answering that question and Photojournalist Bud Nelson captures the beauty and hope of their answers. These students are wise beyond their years and a light in this world. Enjoy!
-Carrie Sharp