Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, February 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start your day catching up on the headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.
Storm 5 Alert on Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast
The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.
Cold air will be in place all week, and an area of low pressure that will develop to our south will bring moisture up from the Gulf. That moisture along with temperatures below freezing will support snow.
Clarksville community rallies to support flood-affected families
Solid yellow lines fade into floodwater in a Clarksville neighborhood that's where the work starts for Mikaeylae Allen.
She went around Clarksville's flooded neighborhoods with her military husband and his friend earlier they found a family trapped in their home.
Minutes down the road Carsha Thomas can't even get to her apartment.
Floods in US Southeast leave 9 dead as snow, ice cause winter misery elsewhere
At least nine people have died in the most recent round of harsh weather to pummel the U.S., including eight people in Kentucky who died as creeks swelled from heavy rain and water covered roads.
Breaking barriers and moving to the beat! One local dance company is making it possible for young people in wheelchairs to move and groove like everyone else. Good for your mental health, good for your physical health and good for your dose of positive news today. I hope you check out what they're doing!
-Rebecca Schleicher