Storm 5 Alert on Wednesday: Models show accumulating snow in the forecast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The weather rollercoaster continues for the upcoming week as we turn our attention to accumulating snow chances on Wednesday.

Cold air will be in place all week, and an area of low pressure that will develop to our south will bring moisture up from the Gulf. That moisture along with temperatures below freezing will support snow.

WTVF

It's still too early to tell just how much snow will fall, but chances for one inch or more are looking good across the region.

By Wednesday high temperatures will top out in the 20s with lows in the teens across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. With a breezy northerly wind, it will feel like it is in the single digits across parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

WTVF

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 5 and the Storm 5 Weather Team over the next couple of days as we continue to adjust the forecast as more forecast data becomes available.