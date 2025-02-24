Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, February 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start your week off catching up on the headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Clarksville residents deal with floodwater eight days later

The anger surrounding Roger Pearson's home began when water rose inside.

"This is day number eight of standing water," said Pearson. "I dont want to live here anymore I don't want go through this."

Pearson said there were no warnings to leave when rain dumped water into the 32-acre basin behind his home in the Woodstock Subdivision in Clarksville.

MNPD searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Saturday night in Berry Hill

Metro Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run over the weekend. It happened Saturday night in Berry Hill on 8th Avenue South.

40-year-old Josh Taylor was hit. Police say he is alive, but fighting for his life in the hospital.

USDA suspends scholarship for students attending TSU and other land grant HBCUs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website shows that it has suspended a scholarship program for students who enroll at Tennessee State University and other land-grant historically Black colleges.