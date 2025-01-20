Watch Now
News

Actions

Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 20

nashville skyline
WTVF
File photo - Nashville's skyline on May 27, 2022.
nashville skyline
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Social Media Sensation: Murfreesboro salon shares impact TikTok has on business

After going offline for less than a day, TikTok has restored service for users, but how long that may last is up in the air.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around Nashville

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is here and there are plenty of ways you can honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bitterly cold temps in DC impact Stewarts Creek band's ability to march in parade

A local high school band is in DC for the presidential inauguration today, but bitterly cold temps in the area have forced them to change plans as the inauguration has been moved indoors.

After years of hearing 'no,' this Lipscomb player finally heard a 'yes'

In this time of NIL deals and transfer portals, this is a refreshing story about the best of college athletics. A must watch for all young athletes with big dreams. I already showed my boys, and I can tell you Jack has some new fans!

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community