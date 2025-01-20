Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, January 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your week catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Social Media Sensation: Murfreesboro salon shares impact TikTok has on business

After going offline for less than a day, TikTok has restored service for users, but how long that may last is up in the air.

Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. around Nashville

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is here and there are plenty of ways you can honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bitterly cold temps in DC impact Stewarts Creek band's ability to march in parade

A local high school band is in DC for the presidential inauguration today, but bitterly cold temps in the area have forced them to change plans as the inauguration has been moved indoors.