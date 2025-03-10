Here's a look at the top stories to start your Monday, March 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight!

Woman fighting for her life after being shot in the chest while resting in her East Nashville home

A woman is fighting for her life at Vanderbilt Medical Center after police say she was shot while sitting inside her home.

It happened in East Nashville on Treutlan Place just before midnight.

Intense tire fire in Macon Co. under investigation

First responders continue to investigate an intense fire on a property off of Cold Springs Road Saturday.

People who live miles away could see the thick black smoke that came from burning tires.

Road to Recovery: Nashville church shares 12-step program teachings in sermons during Lent

It’s was the first Sunday of Lent, a time when many Christian believers choose to temporarily give something up for the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter.

However, a Nashville church is using the occasion to add a new focus to its services.