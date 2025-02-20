Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, February 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

'This is a disaster,' Snow and freezing temperatures complicate recovery for flooded neighbors in Clarksville

Clarksville residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the weekend flooding and are now contending with snowfall that has recorded some of the highest totals in the area.

This snowfall follows severe storms that impacted parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

No snow day for Tennessee lawmakers. They continued their work on the hill Wednesday

Usually, during a snow day, the only work being done on Tennessee's Capitol Hill is all the kids breathing heavily as they carry their sled back to the top. But the same couldn't be said for this snow event.

'It's very invigorating and beautiful': Williamson County residents enjoy February snowfall

Middle Tennesseans woke up to crunchy driveways and slushy roadways. However, it was a surprise to some looking to get some business done.

One gentleman we spoke with hoped to update his driver’s license.