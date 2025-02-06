Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, February 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

Should school districts be allowed to not enroll undocumented immigrants? Some Tennessee Republicans think so.

For decades, public schools have enrolled any student hoping to get an education. But if a few Tennessee Republican lawmakers get their way, that could change across the country.

Middle Point Landfill presents 'Rutherford County First' expansion plan valued at $1.1 billion

It’s not their first attempt and may not even be their last, but Middle Point Landfill General Manager Mike Classen said his newest expansion plan is both historic and unprecedented.

Grandmother grieves loss of 5-year-old granddaughter and son-in-law in Murfreesboro crash

Kennetha Thompson is struggling to process the devastating loss of her 5-year-old granddaughter and son-in-law, who were killed last week when Murfreesboro detectives say another driver — going more than 80 miles per hour in a 40 mph speed zone — slammed into them.