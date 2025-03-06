Here's a look at the top stories to start your Thursday, March 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to start off your day catching up on headlines? Here's a look at the top stories from overnight.

What happened to downtown condos set aside as affordable? They aren't affordable now

Affordable housing in Nashville has often been made possible by tax breaks.

In many cases, developers received tax breaks to set units aside as affordable for a certain amount of time.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates reviewed how Metro has used tax breaks to generate affordable housing and found some units were required to remain affordable for only five years.

Legislation would revoke a student's drivers license if they're convicted on bullying charges

Over the last few years, Tennessee lawmakers have strengthened the penalties against school bullies. Yet, the problem hasn't gotten much better.

That's why one Republican from East Tennessee wants to offer up a different type of punishment — one that could impact their ability to drive.

With tariffs in effect, local businesses face choice between raising prices or absorbing costs

We've been wondering which uniquely Nashville products could be impacted by the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs.

Because some of us have a pair or two of cowboy boots, we checked in on that market.